Q2 2020 TietoEVRY Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Tanja Lounevirta - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of Financial Communications



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from our studio in Helsinki. We warmly welcome you to join our Q2 call. We will start with Q2 highlights and introduction to business performance by Kimmo Alkio, our President and CEO. We also have Tomi HyrylÃ¤inen, our CFO, in the studio, and he will dive deeper into the financials. And Kimmo will end our presentation with performance drivers and summary. My name is Tanja Lounevirta, I'm Head of Financial Communications.



Now Kimmo, please go ahead.



Kimmo Alkio - TietoEVRY Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Tanja, and good morning to everybody. A warm welcome to our Q2 interim report presentation and a dialogue also on my behalf.



As you may have noted already, we have had a very good and a demanding quarter. We have made a lot of progress, including significant decisions to support our future ambitions. During the quarter, we've had several significant achievements and significant decisions.



Main highlights of our Q2 are