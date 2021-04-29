Q1 2021 TietoEVRY Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Tanja Lounevirta - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of Financial Communications



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We are delighted to welcome you to follow the introduction of our first quarter results. We will start with a presentation by Kimmo Alkio, our President and CEO; and Tomi Hyrylainen, our CFO.



(Operator Instructions)



My name is Tanja Lounevirta, Head of Financial Communications. Let's move on. Kimmo, please.



Kimmo Alkio - TietoEVRY Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Tanja, and a very warm welcome to everybody, also on my behalf, to our Q1 results announcements. We are actually pleased to see that in our key markets, the pandemic is heading in a better direction currently. And we have started the year, on a group level, according to plan with some variability in the businesses. And naturally, we'll open this up throughout the session.



Overall, solid profitability development in the company, driven especially by Industry Software and Digital Consulting. In light of the pandemic impact that has continued in Q1, revenues