Q3 2021 TietoEVRY Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call. We are happy to introduce our third quarter results and summarize the new strategy we announced earlier this month. Here in the studio, we have Kimmo Alkio, our President and CEO; and Tomi Hyrylainen, our CFO. After the presentation, we will continue to a Q&A session.



Thank you very much, Tanja, and a very warm welcome to everybody for -- to our third quarter results announcement session. What an exciting quarter we have had, overarching considerations, main message is solid profitability and strong performance, especially in our software businesses. We had adjusted operating margin of 14.5%, organic growth of 1% and overall, software businesses driving growth of 10% in Industry Software; 7% in Financial Services, continuing the positive and sustainable trajectory, the overall development in our software businesses.

