Q4 2021 TietoEVRY Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Tanja Lounevirta - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of Financial Communications



Dear ladies and gentlemen, we have today announced our fourth quarter results. Kimmo Alkio, our President and CEO; and Tomi Hyrylainen, our CFO, will introduce the results, and also discuss our outlook for this year and way forward. (Operator Instructions)



My name is Tanja Lounevirta. I'm Head of Financial Communications, and I warmly welcome you all into the call.



And now hand over to you, Kimmo, please.



Kimmo Alkio - TietoEVRY Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Tanja, and a very warm welcome also on my behalf to our fourth quarter 2021 results announcement.



What an exciting year and fourth quarter it has been. In the fourth quarter, we were able to follow our growth agenda with the 3% growth, and we were able to achieve record order intake since the merger, and we were able to deliver a very strong cash flow for the fourth quarter. Some of the main factors, main messages that we would like to share, the 5, as highlighted on this page.



Growth