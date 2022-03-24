TietoEVRY Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Tomas Franzen - TietoEVRY Oyj - Independent Chairman of the Board
Dear shareholders, warm welcome to TietoEVRY's Annual General Meeting. My name is Tomas Franzen, and I'm the Chairperson of the company's Board of Directors. Unfortunately, we need to arrange the meeting also this year without a physical event due to the long tail of the COVID pandemic. I'm, however, confident that we will all appreciate the measures taken to arrange the meeting in due time, but most of all, in a manner that ensures the safety of all our shareholders and the company's personnel.
After the formal AGM part, this webcast will continue with a Q&A session, where you are able to present questions to the management. I hope that you all can follow well and enjoy the presentations via the webcast.
I will now hand over to the Attorney-of-Law, Mr. Seppo KymÃ¤lÃ¤inen, who acts as the Chairperson of this Annual General Meeting.
Seppo KymÃ¤lÃ¤inen -
[Interpreted] I want to thank the Chairman of the Board for opening this Annual General Meeting.
