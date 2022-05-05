Q1 2022 TietoEVRY Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Tanja Lounevirta - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of Financial Communications



Dear ladies and gentlemen, we have today announced our first quarter results, a solid one. Highlights of the report will be introduced by Kimmo Alkio, our President and CEO; and Tomi Hyrylainen, our CFO.



My name is Tanja Lounevirta, I'm Head of Financial Communications. (Operator Instructions)



I'm delighted to welcome you all and now hand over to Kimmo, please.



Kimmo Alkio - TietoEVRY Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much. Thank you. A very warm welcome also on my behalf to our Q1 results announcement.



So very practically, we have had a good start for the year 2022. The main highlights of our Q1 reports are the following: strong growth of 5% supported especially by our Tietoevry Create business revenues up by 15%, Tietoevry Banking revenues up by 8%. Furthermore, we have been able to deliver healthy profitability level, adjusted operating margin of 11.6%. Furthermore, given the war in Ukraine, naturally, we've had enormous degree of attention on our employees