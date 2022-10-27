Q3 2022 TietoEVRY Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Tommi JÃ¤rvenpÃ¤Ã¤;TietoEVRY Oyj;Head of Investor Relations -



Good morning, and welcome to Tietoevry's Third Quarter Earnings Webcast. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa. I started at the company in the beginning of September as the new Head of Investor Relations. Tietoevry's third quarter was good with strong growth and solid profitability.



Next, our President and CEO, Kimmo Alkio, together with our CFO, Tomi Hyrylainen will go through the highlights and results of the quarter. Kimmo, please go ahead.



Kimmo Alkio - TietoEVRY Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Tommi, and a very warm welcome also on my behalf. What an exciting quarter we have had and naturally, we did the pre-announcement of results already 1 week ago, so I will synthesize naturally the performance. Strong growth of 8%, driven especially by our Create business, our software businesses, specifically in the Banking and Care side, solid development from a margin standpoint, up to 14.2% level.



And as anticipated, our