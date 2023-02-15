Q4 2022 Tietoevry Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Tommi Jarvenpaa - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Tietoevry's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa, the Head of Tietoevry's Investor Relations. Our performance in the fourth quarter was very good with strong growth and profitability. For the full year, our growth accelerated and overall financial performance was solid.



Next, our President and CEO, Kimmo Alkio, together with our CFO, Tomi Hyrylainen will go through the highlights and results of the quarter and the year 2022. Kimmo, please go ahead.



Kimmo Alkio - TietoEVRY Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Tommi, a very warm welcome also on my behalf to our Q4 results announcement. What an exciting end of year and full year 2022 we have had. The main developments in the year consists of our new strategy and operating model implementation. As of January, a year ago, the announcement of 2 significant strategic reviews and furthermore, concluding the year with the strongest quarterly performance to date, thus glad to share many of