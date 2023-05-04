Q1 2023 Tietoevry Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Tommi Jarvenpaa - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Tietoevry's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa, the Head of Tietoevry Investor Relations. We had a good start for the year with strong growth and solid profitability. Next, our President and CEO, Kimmo Alkio, together with our CFO, Tomi Hyrylainen, will go through the highlights and results of the quarter. Kimmo, please go ahead.



Kimmo Alkio - TietoEVRY Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, and a warm welcome also on my behalf to our first quarter results announcement. Very pleased to be sharing today our good start for the year, and our continued consistent execution of our specialization based strategy. Q1 is characterized as strong growth and solid profitability, as well as strong overall financial performance across all key indicators. We were able to deliver revenue growth of 8%, driven especially by 2 of our software businesses, Banking & Care and the digital engineering business create adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3% and importantly,