Q4 2020 ZEAL Network SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Jonas Mattsson - ZEAL Network SE - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and good morning, and welcome. Thank you for your interest and for joining this call. I hope you can hear me loud and clear. I trust that all of you have access to the webcast link, which should have been distributed to you. If not, it's also available on the ZEAL website in the Investors section. Additionally, you will find a link if you want to download this presentation.



On Slide 2, you will find today's agenda, highlighting the main areas, Helmut and I will cover, before giving you the opportunity to ask questions. We will start off with a summary of last year, followed by business update and some recent developments. We will then talk about the numbers and some relevant KPIs. We will continue with an outlook for the year before