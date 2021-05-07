Q1 2021 ZEAL Network SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the ZEAL Network SE First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jonas Mattsson, CFO. Please go ahead.



Jonas Mattsson - ZEAL Network SE - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and good morning, and welcome. I hope you all have access to the presentation. If not, it's also accessible on our homepage on the Investor Relations section.



On this content slide, you'll find today's agenda, and we will start off with a summary of the first 3 months, followed by a financial update, our guidance and the upcoming AGM before we're finishing off with the key takeaways. After this, you will have the opportunity to ask questions.



Let me start with the summary, so let's move directly to Slide 4. The world continues to suffer from corona, even if there is hope in sight with the ongoing vaccination. As discussed before, being an e-commerce company, we are set up to deal with the remote work, and so much has moved