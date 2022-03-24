Q4 2021 ZEAL Network SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the ZEAL's Full Year Results 2021 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jonas Mattsson. Please go ahead, sir.



Jonas Mattsson - ZEAL Network SE - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and good morning, and welcome to ZEAL's earnings call. I hope you all have access to the presentation. And if you do not have it, it's also accessible on our homepage under the Investor Relations section.



If you go to the content slide, you will find today's agenda, and we will start off with a summary of the last year, followed by a business update. I will then take you through the important work that we have carried out regarding ESG. We will continue with the financial update section. And after that, we'll move on to our guidance and planned dividend for the year before we are finishing off with the key takeaways. After this presentation, we will give you the opportunity, as always, to ask questions.



But I will now hand over to our CEO, Helmut