Q2 2022 ZEAL Network SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the ZEAL Q2 Results 2022 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jonas Mattsson, CFO please go ahead, sir.



Jonas Mattsson - ZEAL Network SE - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you so much, and good morning, and welcome to ZEAL's earnings calls. I have to start to say that we are extremely sorry for this delay, but it was due to technical problems for our service providers to admitting participants to the call. And even now, there are 1 or 2 investors or participants waiting, but we felt like it's better to start now and then we will catch up with them later.



So let's start. I hope you have the presentation. And if it's not, it's accessible on our home page under the Investor Relations section as we always publish the report.



On the content slide, you will find today's agenda and we will start off with a summary of the first 6 months, followed by a financial update. After that, we will move on to our guidance before we're