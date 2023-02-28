Feb 28, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the ZEAL Network SE preliminary figures 2022 and outlook 2023. (Operator Instructions).
Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Jonas Mattsson.
Jonas Mattsson - ZEAL Network SE - CFO & Member of Executive Board
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this call. I do hope you have access to or can see our presentation. If not, it's accessible on our web page as normal. Today, we will talk about the preliminary results for 2022. We will then provide a business outlook and finishing off with presenting our guidance for the year, followed by our dividend proposal as already announced on Friday evening.
With this, I want Helmut to take us through the highlights of the year.
Helmut Becker - ZEAL Network SE - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board
Thank you, Jonas, and welcome to our webcast. Despite the macroeconomic headwinds and the uncertainty for consumers that we saw last year, we look back at a successful year. We reached our
Preliminary Q4 2023 ZEAL Network SE Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...