Preliminary Q4 2023 ZEAL Network SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the ZEAL Network SE preliminary figures 2022 and outlook 2023. (Operator Instructions).



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Jonas Mattsson.



Jonas Mattsson - ZEAL Network SE - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this call. I do hope you have access to or can see our presentation. If not, it's accessible on our web page as normal. Today, we will talk about the preliminary results for 2022. We will then provide a business outlook and finishing off with presenting our guidance for the year, followed by our dividend proposal as already announced on Friday evening.



With this, I want Helmut to take us through the highlights of the year.



Helmut Becker - ZEAL Network SE - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Thank you, Jonas, and welcome to our webcast. Despite the macroeconomic headwinds and the uncertainty for consumers that we saw last year, we look back at a successful year. We reached our