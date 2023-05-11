Q1 2023 ZEAL Network SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ZEAL Network conference call regarding the Q1 results 2023. (Operator Instructions) The floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. Let me now hand the floor over to Jonas Mattsson.



Jonas Mattsson - ZEAL Network SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you so much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to ZEAL's earnings call. I hope you will have access and can see the presentation on the webcast. But if not, it's also accessible on our homepage under the Investor Relations section.



So on the content slide, you will find today's agenda. And we will start off with a summary of the first 3 months of the year, followed by a financial update. We will then reiterate our guidance for the year before we're finishing off with the key takeaways. After the presentation, we will give you the opportunity, as always, to ask questions.



I will now hand over to our CEO, Helmut Becker.



Helmut Becker - ZEAL Network SE - CEO & Chairman of