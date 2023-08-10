Half Year 2023 ZEAL Network SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonas Mattsson - ZEAL Network SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to ZEAL's Earnings Call. I hope you all have access to the presentation, but if you don't, it's accessible on our home page on the Investor Relations section as well.



On this content slide, we will talk about today's agenda, and we will start off with a summary of the first 6 months of the year, followed by a business and a financial update. We will then reiterate our guidance for the year before we are finishing off with the key takeaways. After the presentation, we will give you the opportunity to ask questions.



I will now hand over to our CEO, Helmut Becker.



Helmut Becker - ZEAL Network SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Good morning, and welcome. So on the summary page for the first half of 2023, we're going to go through some