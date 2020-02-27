Full Year 2019 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Javier Oriol PiÃ±eyro - Talgo, S.A. - IR Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for joining us again in this conference today to aim to present the results obtained in the year 2019.



JosÃ© MarÃ­a and Alvaro will go through the presentation. And at the end, as we usually do, we will open a Q&A session and -- to answer and clarify any questions you may have.



JosÃ©MarÃ­a de Oriol Fabra - Talgo, S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Javier, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Alvaro and I would be glad to present the final year results and company performance during the year as well as answer any questions you may have regarding the results or business performance.



Prior to going through the year 2019 results, I would like to comment that Talgo has implemented a protocol for taking action in the current situation related to the coronavirus, complying with evaluation related to operational risk and in accordance with the instructions given by the Ministry of