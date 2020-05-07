Q1 2020 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Javier Oriol PiÃ±eyro - Talgo, S.A. - IR Director
Hello, good morning. Thank you very much for joining us for the conference [containing financials] obtained in the first quarter of 2020.
First of all, we wish you and your family, [hope you are all well]. For the families affected, all our support from Talgo. Regarding the results, who will present today, JosÃ© MarÃa de Oriol, Talgo's CEO; Alvaro Segura, CFO, who will then go through the presentation. At the end, we will open a Q&A session and to clarify all questions you may have. (Operator Instructions)
JosÃ©MarÃa de Oriol Fabra - Talgo, S.A. - CEO & Director
Okay. Thank you, Javier, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Due to the current situation, we'll firstly highlight the impacts of the outbreak of the company activity and the mitigation actions taken into place, aiming to provide you with visibility over the current status. Then we will proceed with the results of the first quarter of the year.
COVID-19 is affecting Talgo
