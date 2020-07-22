Half Year 2020 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Javier Oriol PiÃ±eyro - Talgo, S.A. - IR Director



Hello, good morning. Thank you very much for all the people who has joined us for the conference. This call is aimed to present and discuss the results obtained in the first half of 2020.



For this time, JosÃ© MarÃ­a, CEO; and Alvaro Segura, CFO of the company, they will go through the presentation. And at the end, as we usually do, we will open a Q&A session and to clarify all questions you may have.



JosÃ©MarÃ­a de Oriol Fabra - Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Javier, and good morning to everyone. Due to the current situation, we would, firstly, highlight the impacts of the outbreak on the business performance and the mitigation actions taken into place, aiming to provide you with visibility over the current status. Then we will get through the results for the first half of the year in detail.



Firstly, I would like to highlight the strong commitment of the company with both the company employees aiming to protect their