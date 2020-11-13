Q3 2020 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for connecting to the call. The reason for this conference is to present the results of the third quarter 2020. Regarding JosÃ© MarÃ­a de Oriol, CEO of Talgo; and Alvaro Segura, CFO, who will go through the presentation. And as usually, at the end of it, we will open the Q&A session with the objective to clarify any question you may have.



JosÃ©MarÃ­a de Oriol Fabra - Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, Javier, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As we all know, the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to mitigate, we have had a significant quarter impacts on economic activity and specifically for Talgo. It has affected its normal operations. To this regard, Talgo proactively defined and implemented all necessary contingency measures, prioritizing first to protect the health of employees; secondly, to limit the impact on operations. As a result, we believe that business performance in this adverse context has been successful. In this sense, we have recovered