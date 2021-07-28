Q2 2021 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Javier Oriol PiÃ±eyro - Talgo, S.A. - IR Director



Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us in the call to present the first half 2021 results of Talgo. Today, Gonzalo Urquijo, CEO, will go through the presentation. And after the call, we will open a Q&A session in order to clarify any question you may have. Thanks.



Gonzalo Pedro Urquijo Fernandez de Araoz - Talgo, S.A. - CEO



Thank you very much, Javier. Good morning to all of you. I hope you and all your families are doing well. Thank you very much for attending this call. I'm here with the financial team with Alvaro, with Javier, Julio, Maria, [Jose Louis]. So we have all the [backup], all the financial and IR (inaudible).



Now we go to the first page. You see the key highlights. Now we go fast to that page because we go through them one by one during the adequate breakdown. Health and safety, we start by that. You know that's a #1 priority. And we are improving, and that is key. Second, COVID. We've generated strong measures in order to maintain COVID. Even