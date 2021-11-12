Q3 2021 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Javier Oriol PiÃ±eyro - Talgo, S.A. - IR Director



For joining us today in this conference call and to present the results of Talgo for the third Q 2021. For this, Gonzalo Urquijo, CEO of Talgo, will go through it. And at the end, we will open a Q&A session.



Gonzalo Pedro Urquijo Fernandez de Araoz - Talgo, S.A. - CEO



Thank you, Javier. Good morning to all of you, and thank you very much for attending this call. It's a call with the third quarter results. And as you know, it is a limited format in the sense that we don't review the balance sheet in this quarter.



Now if we go to the first page, that is the key business highlights. In terms of our first priorities, health and safety. We are working to improve our safety measures. Our target is 0 accidents. You have seen here that our frequency rate is 8.24 and it's coming down from 8.69. And clearly, we are below industry standards.



In terms of severity rate, I have to say that in June, we were at 0.19. And as of today, we are at 0.22. So it has increased somewhat. Clearly,