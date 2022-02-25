Feb 25, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
Javier Oriol PiÃ±eyro - Talgo, S.A. - IR Director
Hello. Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining the call. The aim of this call is to present the results of the year 2021.
For that aim, Gonzalo Urquijo, CEO, will go through the presentation. Thank you very much. At the end of the presentation, we will open a Q&A session in order to answer and clarify any questions you may have. Thank you very much.
Gonzalo Pedro Urquijo Fernandez de Araoz - Talgo, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, Javier. Good morning to all of you, and thank you for attending this call. I'm here surrounded by all the financial team. I think they've done a great job, so thank you very much. And they will help me in this presentation, as always.
First of all, if I go to Page #2 of the presentation, you see that we have all those, let's call them balloons. If I start, let's say 10:00 o'clock by health and safety, that is our #1 priority. We'll enter into the figures. And we believe, even though the frequency ratio doesn
Q4 2021 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 25, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
