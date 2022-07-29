Q2 2022 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Javier Oriol PiÃ±eyro - Talgo, S.A. - IR Director



Hello. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the call. This call is aimed to present the results of Talgo the first half 2022. For that aim, Gonzalo Urquijo, CEO of Talgo will go through the presentation.



Gonzalo Pedro Urquijo Fernandez de Araoz - Talgo, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning to all of you, and thank you very much for joining this call. As you may see in the first page, as part of our DNA, we have highest health and safety standards and ESG practice. And the results have been good, and we are very proud and happy.



Second, let's talk about the new pricing. We'll go into it in more detail in the next pages, but I think rather is a key, we have seen, in recent months, a tremendous -- a big import and cost increase in raw materials and supply chain disruptions and costs increase due to inflation.



What are we doing to that? What are -- we have, under implementation, to protect our margins of ongoing projects as we'll see and renegotiating them. On