Q4 2022 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Javier Oriol PiÃ±eyro - Talgo, S.A. - IR Director



Everyone, thank you very much for joining us on the call. The aim of the call is to present the results of the year 2022. And for that aim, Gonzalo Urquijo, CEO of Talgo will go through the executive summary of the presentation published yesterday afternoon.



Gonzalo Pedro Urquijo Fernandez de Araoz - Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning to all of you, and thank you very much for attending this call and once more, it's a pleasure being here. I'd start with the same page. First point of this executive summary and the key highlights is ESG. In terms of ESG, that is part, as I always say, our DNA. We have an enormous commitment with our teams. That is in terms of health and safety and employee engagement.



And as we see after, we'll go through the frequency index that we have to say, sadly to say, we have not improved there. Yes, in severity. CO2 emissions that you see in environment in general, clearly, the environment, we've just started with a big new report that you