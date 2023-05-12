Q1 2023 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Javier Oriol PiÃ±eyro - Talgo, S.A. - IR Director



Hello. Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us in the call. The aim of the call is to present the results of Talgo for the first quarter of 2023. For that end, Gonzalo Urquijo, CEO of the company, will go through the presentation that was released yesterday afternoon.



Gonzalo Pedro Urquijo Fernandez de Araoz - Talgo, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning to all and thank you very much for joining this call. I think it's important as a reminder, remember this presentation is a summarized one because in Q1 and Q3 we always present summarized one and it goes down to the net income, but we don't enter any balance sheet or cash position. If you agree and you can see the first page. Let's go to the first page. So the first part is health and safety, we continue working on health and safety. Our frequency ratios and severity have improved and we continue working hard on that. That is our #1 priority. And I have to tell you more than accidents, we had I would say incidents or