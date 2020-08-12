Q2 2020 Talanx AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Haley, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Talanddx analyst conference call on the 6 months 2020 results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Carsten Werle, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Carsten Werle - Talanx AG - Head of IR



Yes. Thank you, Haley. Good morning from Hannover. This is Talanx 6M 2020 Results call. I'm here together with Dr. Immo Querner, our CFO, who will lead you through our half year results. And as you know it, he will also be prepared to answer your questions after his presentation. And we're also happy that Jan Wicke is with us today, and he will actually take a look at the call and the process before he starts his new job. And of course, at the end of the call, he will also address a few words to you.



A replay of today's call or webcast will be available a few hours after the event, and you'll find all the relevant documents on our web page.



And with these remarks, I would like to hand over to Immo Querner.