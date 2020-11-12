Q3 2020 Talanx AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Talanx analyst conference call on the 9 months 2020 results.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Carsten Werle, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Carsten Werle - Talanx AG - Head of IR



Yes. Good morning from Hannover. This is the 9 months 2020 Talanx Results Call.



I'm here together with our CFO, Jan Wicke, who will lead you through the numbers. And of course, Jan will also be very happy to answer your questions after that.



You can find, as you know it, all the documents on our web page. And a replay of today's webcast will be available from a few hours after the event.



And with these introductory remarks, I'd like to pass or hand over to Jan. The floor is yours.



Jan Martin Wicke - Talanx AG - Member of the Management Board



Well, thank you, Carsten. And good morning, everyone, and thanks for dialing in.



