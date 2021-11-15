Q3 2021 Talanx AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Talanx Analyst Call 9 Months 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Bernd Sablowsky. Please go ahead.



Bernd Sablowsky - Talanx AG - Head of IR and Mergers & Acquisitions



Yes. Thanks, Stuart, and a warm welcome from Hanover. My name is Bernd Sablowsky. Not all of you know me yet, but we'll have the chance, hopefully, to meet and get known to each other on Wednesday when we hold our Capital Markets Day in Frankfurt.



I'm together here with Jan Wicke, our CFO. And we are happy take you through our 9 months results and the outlook. So Jan will give the presentation. And thereafter, you will have the chance to enter into a Q&A with Jan. And you will find all the documents on our web page.



And now I hand over to Jan. Jan, over to you.



Jan Martin Wicke - Talanx AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board

