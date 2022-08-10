Q2 2022 Talanx AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning from Hannover. Bernd Sablowsky speaking at the occasion of the Talanx results call for the first 6 months and the second quarter of '22. I'm together here with Jan, my CFO. Jan will give you a rundown through our numbers and the results. As usual and already announced by Stuart, after the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. As usual, you will find all the information material and documents on our website, where we will also have a replay of this call.



Having said this, I hand over to Jan.



Thank you, Bernd, and good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining our call. If we would have to assess the first half year, I just can say that we at Talanx, we are very pleased with the results of the first 6 months. The bottom line is up to EUR 560 million, which is, by the way, record result. And this is despite a very challenging environment, if we look at the NatCat losses which we had in the