Q2 2023 Talanx AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Bernd Sablowsky - Talanx AG - Head of IR and Mergers & Acquisitions



Good morning. This is Bernd Sablowsky from Hannover speaking. This is our 6 months earnings call. I'm together here with Jan Wicke as usual, our CFO, but we are not alone here. Today also we have Langenbach, the CEO of our Retail International operations with us to give you a bit more details about our most recent transaction, which we did in May in Latin America. And after the presentation, by the two gentlemen, we are happy to answer your questions.



So with this, I hand over to Jan. Jan, the floor is yours.



Jan Martin Wicke - Talanx AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Bernd, and good morning, everybody, and thank you for attending to our earnings call. So at Talanx, we are very satisfied with the