Q3 2020 Technicolor SA Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Technicolor's conference call chaired by Richard Moat, CEO; and Laurent Carozzi, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you all, this conference is being recorded. I would like to inform you that this event is also available live on Technicolor's website with synchronized slide show.



During this conference call, statements could be made that constitute forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Technicolor's filings with the French AutoritÃ© des marchÃ©s financiers.



I would now like to hand over the call to Richard Moat. Sir, please go ahead.



Richard Frank Moat - Technicolor SA - CEO & Director



Good evening, everybody. Laurent and I are very pleased to be able to run you through