Jul 29, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Technicolor's conference call chaired by Richard Moat, CEO; and Laurent Carozzi, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you all, this conference is being recorded.
We would like to inform you that this event is also available live on Technicolor's website with synchronized slide show.
During this conference call, statements could be made that constitute forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risk and uncertainties and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risk and uncertainties, refer to Technicolor's filings with the French AutoritÃ© des marchÃ©s financiers.
I would now like to hand over the call to Richard Moat. Sir, please go ahead.
Richard Frank Moat - Technicolor SA - CEO & Director
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very pleased to be with you today to
Half Year 2021 Technicolor SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...