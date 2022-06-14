Jun 14, 2022 - Jun 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Richard Frank Moat - Technicolor SA - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the VANTIVA and Technicolor Creative Studios Capital Market Days. So as you just discovered, VANTIVA is our new brand, which is going to cover Connected Home and DVD Services, which is now going to be known as VANTIVA Supply Chain Services.



Luis Martinez-Amago will be talking in some more detail about the new brand in just a moment. So let's move on to the agenda for today. And we've got the entire management team of VANTIVA and Technicolor Creative Studios here with us.



So I'm going to give a brief introduction. Then Luis Martinez-Amago and his team will be giving a run-through of the strategy, operations and financial prospects for VANTIVA, following which we'll have a Q&A about VANTIVA. There will then be a short break. And then Christian Roberton, the CEO of Technicolor Creative Studios and his team will be presenting on their strategy, operations and financial prospects, following which there will be a Q&A on TCS. And then after that, for those of you who are