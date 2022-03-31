Preliminary Q4 2021 Fashionette AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Raab - Fashionette AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking time out of your day to join us this morning for our annual results, preliminary annual results press conference.



Before I step into the details of the strategic and financial development of '21. Let me take a few minutes and explain the talk -- communication about me stepping down as the CEO at the end of the year, by the end of September. Those of you who have followed our company for quite a while know, out of all the developments that we've been able to achieve over the last 3 years. You can assume that not only me, but all of my team have worked really hard on the achievements and the results we were able to deliver, and we are very proud of that.



My decision ultimately comes down to the fact that I need to recharge my batteries at one point in time. And at the same time, I have to make sure to provide a continuation of the strategic leadership of the company. And therefore, I asked the Supervisory Board to start a successor search as soon as possible with me