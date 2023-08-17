Q2 2023 Trifork Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Frederik Svanholm - Trifork Holding AG - Group Investment Director



Okay. I think we can go ahead. Dear audience, welcome to the presentation of Trifork's second quarter and half year results 2023. My name is Frederik Svanholm from Trifork Investor Relations. I am hosting this call today, with my colleague Kristian Dollerup from our IR team and Kresten Thorup, our CTO.



Today, our CEO, Jorn Larsen; and our CFO, Kristian Wulf-Andersen will be providing a presentation of approximately 20 minutes followed by a Q&A.



