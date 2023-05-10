Q1 2023 Tallinna Sadam AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Valdo Kalm - AS Tallinna Sadam - Chairman of the Management Board and CEO



Good afternoon. Welcome to our webinar. My name is Valdo Kalm. I'm in charge of Port of Tallinn, and Andrus Ait is our CFO.



As usually, we will start with main events in Q1, and we will start with record vessel calls on Tallinn-Helsinki line. That's really record. And also, we got quite a nice development on growth of passengers. Then, Icebreaker Botnica signed a contract with Baffinland. That's company in Canada for summer work.



Here, we can also add that, just recently, we announced that there is another contract for the rest two months with Equinor. It's one of the biggest energy companies in Scandinavia, and Botnica got the job to serve wind parks on the coast of UK. Therefore, excellent coverage for this summer with very good news.



Also, we got positive court ruling today on the legal dispute with SLK and VÃ¤inamere Lines, and we signed additional MOU with Utilitas Wind for the development of offshore wind farms and to use our Paldiski port. And we announced one of the passenger terminal