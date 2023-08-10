Q2 2023 Tallinna Sadam AS Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Andrus Ait - AS Tallinna Sadam - Member of the Management Board, CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Port of Tallinn webinar. Thank you for joining. My name is Andrus Ait. I'm the CFO of Port of Tallinn. Together with me today is Mr. Margus Vihman who is Chief Commercial Officer and Member of the Management Board. And we will introduce the results of 2023 for the second quarter and six months period. (Event Instructions)



As we have made a short break at (inaudible) I will give the word to Margus who will continue with the main events and the operating volumes. Please.



Margus Vihman - AS Tallinna Sadam - Member of the Management Board, Chief Commercial Officer



Thank you, Andrus. Good morning, everybody.



We traditionally start with main events in the second quarter of 2023. And the first one is that we signed the agreement to build a new quay in Paldiski South Harbour for constructing offshore windfarms. The contract was signed with Akciju Sabiedriba BMGS Estonian branch and Insenerehituse Limited. The contract amount is EUR53.2 million. And