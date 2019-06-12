TKH Group NV Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jun 12, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

J. M. Alexander Van Der Lof - TKH Group N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning to everyone to this Capital Markets Day of TKH. A very warm welcome here in Noordwijk but also a very warm welcome to everyone in the webcast. The presentations today will be webcast. So also for you, if the presentations went too fast here in this room, there's always a possibility to look back and to also to look together or point colleagues to the interesting presentation that we will have today.



For us, it's an exciting day. It's going to be a next phase for TKH. So we tried to use the momentum of this day in, let's say, a maximum way, very well prepared in the last quarters, I believe, towards the Capital Markets Day, which is always a nice momentum to communicate with the investors and the parties that are interested in TKH and perhaps also the parties that will be interested in the coming months in TKH.



My presentation is about the update of the strategy and targets. This morning, we have seen a press release in which we disclosed the subjects that I am to present to you today.