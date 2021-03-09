Full Year 2020 TKH Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

J. M. Alexander Van Der Lof - TKH Group N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, especially our guests here in our tech -- in Amsterdam. We are very happy that we also have a physical possibility to meet here. But also everyone in the webcast and in the Teams, a very warm welcome here at the presentation of the annual results of TKH. What a year 2020, a big impact of COVID on TKH, I believe the whole world. But yes, we can also say that we came out quite strong in 2020. We were able to pay our dividend of EUR 66 million. We were able to announce a share purchase program in November of EUR 25 million. We came out at a net debt of EUR 1.6 billion, and we had a very strong cash generation. So I believe that proves a very strong TKH, coping with difficult circumstances in some of the areas we are active in. But I believe the general picture gives us a strong foundation to build on for the year 2021 and beyond.



Yes. What we saw is a big impact on the turnover. Organic growth reduced in the first half year by 9.9%. And in the second half year, it was around 12.5%, so a