Q1 2022 TKH Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

J. M. Alexander Van Der Lof - TKH Group N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, here, especially in the room in the tech -- in Amsterdam. I'm very happy to see physical attendance again, and also a very warm welcome to the audience in the webcast. It is an important day for TKH of course to present the annual results. We can be proud on what has been achieved. But on the other side, our thoughts are with all the people in the Ukraine, which are in a horrible situation there and also our thoughts are with our 128 employees that we have in the Ukraine.



So to be positive again is not so easy, but again we are proud on the results. We have seen good developments during 2021. The Capital Market Day on the 17th of November was a very important milestone for TKH and we see here briefly the profile. I'm not going to walk you in detail through the profile. But what is also important that we have a very strong house, strong foundation, strong building stones to support the new targets that we have set at the Capital Market Day.



We are related to very strong