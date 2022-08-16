Half Year 2022 TKH Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

J. M. Alexander Van Der Lof - TKH Group N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Warm welcome here in Amsterdam in the Experience Center of TKH, also a very, very warm welcome to the audience in the webcast. Today, we will present our interim results, which look quite good. And I hope that the market will appreciate what we are doing with our execution, and we will walk you through all the developments in the first half year, but also the outlook, of course.



I have to start with the disclaimer, and I hope you take notice of that. And then I go to the key messages. Yes, a very strong turnover growth and we are proud on that, how we have the organic engine running within TKH, especially related, of course, to the megatrends, digitalization, energy transformation, but especially, I believe, also the automation, which applies to the vision technology and the Tire Building systems that we have in our group, amazing technology where we see very high demand.



What we see, there is, of course, a difference between the organic growth and the actual growth realized