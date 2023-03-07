Q4 2022 TKH Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

J. M. Alexander Van Der Lof - TKH Group N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



A very warm welcome here in Amsterdam in our Experience Center. Special warm welcome also to the audience in the webcast. Yes, we are proud and excited about the results that we presented in the last few hours about the results and the developments that we have in the TKH Group.



Very strong growth in the turnover, I believe, really, really well. And of course, also the EBITDA grew quite nice, including the net result, even 44% growth. What is actually, I believe, very, very interesting is that how we have developed the group into about 80% of our turnover today related to high-growth markets, the 3 megatrends: automation -- production automation, digitalization and the electrification, and especially the last one developed really well and even a better outlook than that we had in mind or had analyzed at our Capital Markets Day in 2021.



So also very good progress in the Accelerate 2025 program, and we will come back to that later. But especially, the turnover is doing very well. If you look at the