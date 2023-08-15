Q2 2023 TKH Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

J. M. Alexander Van Der Lof - TKH Group N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, here in Amsterdam and also everyone in the webcast. We are presenting our half year results and our outlook for the rest of the year. And I start with, of course, the disclaimer, and I hope you keep good notice of this disclaimer as it is always important.



Yes, the key message is, we believe that we have, on balance, a very strong performance in the first half of 2023, a little bit of mix. Very good performance at Smart Manufacturing and Smart Connectivity, and we have seen some headwinds with destocking in Smart Vision. Some very positive things that the order book moved up further in Smart Manufacturing. And our strategic positioning is also doing very well, with the strategic investment of EUR 200 million progressing well. We will come back later, of course, on that. And of course, the large order we got from Ãrsted as a base for the new plant is also a very positive next step for our strategic positioning.



We also, of course, did make good progress with the divestment