Q3 2023 TKH Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the TKH Q3 2023 Analyst Call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Alexander Van Der Lof, CEO of TKH to begin today's conference. Thank you.



J. M. Alexander Van Der Lof - TKH Group N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone. A warm welcome to this first analyst call -- official analyst call that we have introduced and our webcast. We believe we have delivered a strong set of results. And that amidst a challenging market circumstances, especially in the Smart Vision and Smart Connectivity related to destocking effects. I have to say that all long-term growth drivers related to the defined mega trends are still well in place. There is a short-term effect with the destocking. What is also very interesting to mention is the added value, which increased by about 3%, and that is mainly, of course, related to the cost inflation where we had to increase also our prices.



And I