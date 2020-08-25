Aug 25, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Half Year 2020 Results Analyst Conference Call. I am Myra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Pietro Supino, Chairman and Publisher of TX Group; Mr. Sandro Macciacchini, CFO; and Mr. Patrick Matthey, Head of Communications. Please go ahead, gentlemen.
Patrick Matthey - TX Group AG - Head of Communications & Public Affairs
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you. I would like to welcome you to this conference call of TX Group 2020 Half Year Results. You will hear Pietro Supino, Chairman and Publisher; Sandro Macciacchini, CFO; and Samuel HÃ¼gli, Head of Technology and Ventures. You will then be able to ask them questions.
I will now give the floor to Pietro Supino.
Pietro P. Supino - TX Group AG - Chairman, CEO, Member of Management Board & Publisher
Hello, everybody, and thank you for your
Half Year 2020 TX Group AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 25, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...