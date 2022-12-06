TX Group AG Investor Day Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Ursula Notzli - TX Group AG - Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer and Member of the Group Executive Board



A very warm welcome to our Investor Day, the Investor Day of TX Group. We are very delighted to welcome you here at our headquarters in Zurich and also via stream. My name is Ursula Notzli, and as a member of the Group Executive Board, I'm responsible for the Sustainability and the Communications.



The TX Group forms a network of platforms that offer users information, orientation, entertainment and assistance every day. Its roots lie in journalism with the paid newspapers of the media and the free media of 20 Minutes. It is still the core of our group together with our advertising marketeer Goldbach. The TX Group is also an anchor shareholder of very popular digital marketplaces here in Switzerland and partly in Austria, namely, this is the Swiss Marketplace Group, SMG and JobCloud. And we are also holding stakes in various fintech companies through our ventures arm.



Our agenda for today is correspondingly quite full. We will talk about a strategic review and also give