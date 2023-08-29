Half Year 2023 TX Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Ursula Notzli - TX Group AG - Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer and Member of the Group Executive Board



A very warm welcome to our analyst conference held to announce the TX Group's Half Year Results. My name is Ursula Notzli, and I'm responsible for the communication and the sustainability of the TX Group. We are really pleased to comment on our half year results today.



Around the table, we have our Executive Chairman and publisher, Pietro Supino, our COO, Sandro Macciacchini; our CFO, Wolf-Gerrit Benkendorff; our group Executive Board member, Daniel Monch, who will comment on the ventures; and our CEOs of the different companies for 20 minutes panel (inaudible) for Tamedia; Andreas Schaffner and for Goldbach, Michi Frank. And we also have here Oli Rihs, who is actually in the board of our most important participations, namely or in the Board of the Swiss Marketplace Group and JobCloud.



I also like to say it right at the beginning, we plan a next event end of November that is a so-called strategy day where we will provide guidance at least for the most important