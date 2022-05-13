May 13, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

May 13, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Adriano Donati

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - Head of IR



Adriano Donati - Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Adriano Donati, and I am the Head of Investor Relations of the Unipol Group. I'm going to take you through the results of the first quarter of the year.



Let's look at the results by sector. Unipol pretax profit closed at EUR 322 million and the consolidated net result at EUR 246 million, that is EUR 200 million after minorities. They are positively impacted by the bad will effect generated by the increase of the stake of about 1% in BPER returning to the regional stake we had in 2020. Excluding this accounting effect, all these results will be EUR 43 million less.



UnipolSai results, the current impacted by the bad will effect were EUR 282 million pretax, EUR 203 million after taxes and EUR 191 million net of minorities. Non-life premiums grew by 5.5%, just above EUR 2