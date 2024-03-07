Q4 2023 Stevanato Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Stevanato Group Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results Earnings Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.



(Operator's Instructions)



I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Lisa Miles, Senior Vice President and IR. Please go ahead, madam.



Lisa Miles -



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me today is Franco Stevanato, Executive Chairman; Frank Moro, CEO; and Marco Dal Lago, CFO. You can find a presentation to accompany today's results on the Investor Relations page of our website, which can be found under the Financial Results tab. As a reminder, some statements being made today will be forward-looking in nature and are only predictions. Actual events and results may differ materially as a result of risks we face, including those discussed in Item 3D entitled Risk Factors in the company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed